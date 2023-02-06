Harry Kane: How Tottenham's record scorer notched 200 Premier League goals

Harry Kane secured his place in the history books on Sunday with a match-winning goal against Manchester City that made him the highest goal scorer in Tottenham Hotspur's history.

Kane's typically predatory strike in Tottenham's 1-0 win against Manchester City took him past Jimmy Greaves to a record 267 goals for the North London club.

The 29-year-old was already well established as a Tottenham hero, but securing sole possession of a record held by Greaves since 1970 moved him into even more rarefied air.

Greaves, who died aged 81 in 2021, is regarded as one of the most natural goal scorers in football history.

A member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad who netted 44 times for his country, Greaves is the highest scorer in English top-flight history with 357 goals.

Kane's strike against City also moved him on to 200 Premier League goals, making him only the third player to do so.

Ahead of him is former Everton and Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney on 208 goals – a mark Kane could conceivably pass in the current season if he steers clear of injury.

But Kane, who is tied with Rooney as England's record scorer on 53 goals, still has some way to go to match Alan Shearer's mark. The ex-Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker scored 260 Premier League goals.