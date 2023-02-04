Guardiola: 'Harry Kane one of the best strikers I have ever seen'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made no attempts to hide his admiration for Harry Kane, stating that the Tottenham and England star is one the best strikers he has ever seen.

City were unable to sign the England captain from Spurs in the summer of 2021, which forced them to look elsewhere. They famously turned their attention to Erling Haaland and this time landed their target, with the Norwegian moving to the Etihad Stadium last year.

Haaland's arrival has been an unprecedented success, with the prolific Haaland having netted 31 times in 27 appearances this term.

While Guardiola has no reason to look back at what could have been, he had kind words to say about Kane ahead of City's match with Tottenham on Sunday.

"We are extremely happy with Erling and, of course, I think Tottenham are extremely happy with Harry Kane," Guardiola was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

"What an exceptional player - the numbers and, more than the goals, the quality. That they didn't win a title [doesn't mean] he is not a good player. I think he proved that.

"Harry Kane remains one of the best strikers I have ever seen in my life."

Expand Autoplay Riyad Mahrez celebrates with teammates after scoring Manchester City's third goal in the 4-2 Premier League victory against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on January 19, 2023. AP

Meanwhile, Guardiola said Joao Cancelo's surprise loan move from the Premier League champions to Bayern Munich was motivated by the full-back's desire to play more.

The Portugal international joined the German side for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent switch.

There have been reports since the transfer was concluded on deadline day that Cancelo had become disconsolate after falling out of favour in recent weeks.

But Guardiola, whose City side are five points behind leaders Arsenal, said the 28-year-old wanted regular football.

"I wish him the best for the rest of the season, these four months. Next season I don't know what will happen," he said.

"After the World Cup, we made a 'pre-season' and started to play in a different way in some patterns. I liked what I saw and I decided to give more time to players who I saw on the pitch.

"He is a guy who needs to play to be happy and we decided together, all three parties, to let him go to Munich. He wants to play every single game and hopefully that can happen in Munich."