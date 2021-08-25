Harry Kane 'staying at Tottenham' as attempts to join Manchester City fall short

Harry Kane has told Tottenham hotspur he wants to leave the club.

Harry Kane has said he is staying at Tottenham this summer and will be "100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success", seemingly putting an end to his hopes of joining Manchester City.

Kane expressed his desire to leave boyhood club Spurs this summer, with City and their manager Pep Guardiola making it clear they would like to sign the England captain.

Media reports consistently stated that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would play hardball over any negotiations for the club's star striker, who still has three years remaining on his contract.

And it seems to have worked, at least for now, as Kane confirmed he would be remaining at the club for the current season.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," Kane wrote on Instagram.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

Kane, 28, did not start either of Tottenham's first two Premier League matches - both 1-0 wins, the first against City - due to a lack of match fitness having returned late from holiday following his exploits at Euro 2020, where he helped England reach the final.

He did appear off the bench against Wolves on Sunday and with his immediate future now resolved, will be expected to make his first start of the season against Watford this Sunday.

Kane led the Premier League's goals and assists charts last season with 23 and 14 respectively as Spurs finished seventh in the standings. Despite all of his individual accolades, Kane is yet to win any major silverware at Tottenham.

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

