Harry Kane 'staying at Tottenham' as attempts to join Manchester City fall short

Harry Kane has said he is staying at Tottenham this summer and will be "100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success", seemingly putting an end to his hopes of joining Manchester City.
Kane expressed his desire to leave boyhood club Spurs this summer, with City and their manager Pep Guardiola making it clear they would like to sign the England captain.
Media reports consistently stated that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would play hardball over any negotiations for the club's star striker, who still has three years remaining on his contract.
And it seems to have worked, at least for now, as Kane confirmed he would be remaining at the club for the current season.
"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," Kane wrote on Instagram.
"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."
Kane, 28, did not start either of Tottenham's first two Premier League matches - both 1-0 wins, the first against City - due to a lack of match fitness having returned late from holiday following his exploits at Euro 2020, where he helped England reach the final.
He did appear off the bench against Wolves on Sunday and with his immediate future now resolved, will be expected to make his first start of the season against Watford this Sunday.
Kane led the Premier League's goals and assists charts last season with 23 and 14 respectively as Spurs finished seventh in the standings. Despite all of his individual accolades, Kane is yet to win any major silverware at Tottenham.
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Jack Moore: Why the assassination is such a monumental gamble
Matthew Levitt: Iran retains its ability to launch terror attacks
Damien McElroy: A CEO tasked with spreading Iran's influence
Hussein Ibish: Trump's order on solid constitutional ground
Simon Waldman: Cautious Israel keeping a low profile
Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates
Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home.
Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe.
Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook.
Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile
Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran
Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep
Name: Carzaty
Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar
Launched: 2017
Employees: 22
Based: Dubai and Muscat
Sector: Automobile retail
Funding to date: $5.5 million
