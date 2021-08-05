Harry Kane's future at the mercy of Tottenham's master of brinkmanship

Harry Kane File Photo Harry Kane has told Tottenham hotspur he wants to leave the club. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The final of an international tournament was being played at Wembley. It offered England a rare chance of glory but the build-up was not ideal. Their captain was at the centre of a transfer saga that involved Tottenham. For 2021, read 1966. Spurs wanted Bobby Moore. He was out of contract at West Ham United and had to sign an emergency one-month deal. Without that, he would have been ineligible for the World Cup he ended up winning.

It is scarcely breaking news that Moore never joined Tottenham. He stayed at West Ham for a further eight years, ended up with a stand named after him, but never won the league title. The parallels with Harry Kane are imperfect but pertinent. Spurs’ unsettled striker may take heart instead from Alan Shearer, who managed to leave Blackburn Rovers after Euro ’96 in a British record transfer. Rovers had declined to finish seventh, just as Spurs did last season. They acceded to his wishes.

There is no such guarantee of a happy ending for Kane as an impasse continues. He surprised many when he did not turn up to training this week; though he is due back shortly, he is still yet to speak to Nuno Espirito Santo and he will miss next week’s opener against Manchester City. A player who has been a byword for professionalism may be a striker, but never felt likely to go on strike. Now he will be fined for a gesture that indicated his dissatisfaction.

In a way, however, it showed his powerlessness. Unlike Moore in 1966, Kane has three years remaining on his contract. A supposed gentleman’s agreement with Daniel Levy carries little legal weight and appears meaningless from the Tottenham chairman’s perspective. A price tag of £150 or £160 million feels excessive in a market of depreciating prices, even without factoring in the reality Kane is now 28. Harry Redknapp drew on his experience of working with Levy to argue the chairman “won’t budge” on his valuation. “You either meet the deal or you don’t get the player,” said the former Tottenham manager.

Levy’s history shows that playing hardball can bring in premium prices. It can also drag out transfers. Kane may have wanted his future resolved before Euro 2020 but that was never likely. Spurs sold Luka Modric on August 27, 2012, Dimitar Berbatov and Gareth Bale on September 1 in 2008 and 2013 respectively. But there are also examples – Modric in 2011, when Chelsea bid for him – of Tottenham simply saying no.

And sometimes Levy’s determination to secure an inflated fee backfires. Tottenham priced Christian Eriksen at £100 million and Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld at £50 million apiece. Their eventual departures brought in less than £30 million in total. Kane’s age dictates that his value will decrease; keeping him for another 12 months will come at a cost. So would losing him: it is inconceivable Spurs finish in the top four without Kane. They could not do it last year when he got 23 goals and 14 assists. Selling him might doom Nuno’s reign from the start, or finance the building of a new team.

Levy’s stance might be a financial calculation or, indeed, a fiscal miscalculation. Or it may reflect the psychological and reputational damage that losing Kane would cause. Such is his symbolic importance that it would feel a case of rejection in the way that Eriksen and Kyle Walker’s sales did not, let alone Modric and Bale’s departures to Real Madrid. Perhaps it would mark Tottenham’s slide from European top tier to Conference League club. But whereas past windows have given Levy the reputation as the master of brinkmanship, recent years suggest more of his great gambles have failed.

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

if you go The flights

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

