Tottenham v Manchester City player ratings: Hojbjerg 8, Kane 7; Ake 8, Haaland 5

Harry Kane said becoming Tottenham Hotpsur's all-time record scorer was a "magical moment" as his 267th goal for the club sealed a 1-0 win against Manchester City.

Kane's historic first-half strike at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium took him past Jimmy Greaves into sole possession of the record.

Greaves had held the milestone since 1970 before Kane moved level with him in his previous appearance against Fulham on January 23.

Kane's landmark moment also made him only the third player to score 200 Premier League goals after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

"It is hard to put into words. It is just a magical moment. I was so desperate to do it with a win as well," Kane said. "To do it in front of the home fans was a moment I will never forget."

