Everton v Arsenal ratings: Tarkowski 9, Coady 9; Odegaard 4, Nketiah 5

Arsenal lost in the Premier League for just the second time this season as Everton pulled off a surprising 1-0 win over the leaders on Saturday in their first match under new manager Sean Dyche.

James Tarkowski headed in an inswinging corner to the far post from Dwight McNeil for the winning goal in the 60th minute, capping a performance of intensity and desire from a team that started the match second bottom.

While Everton climbed out of the relegation zone, at least temporarily, Arsenal tasted defeat in the league for the first time since losing at Manchester United on September 4.

Second-place Manchester City can narrow the gap to Arsenal to two points with a win at Tottenham on Sunday, though the Gunners would still have a game in hand.

