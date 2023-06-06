Ange Postecoglou appointed new Tottenham manager

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Ange Postecoglou will be their new manager after the Australian signed a two-year deal with the Premier League club.

Postecoglou has just enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Celtic where he guided the Scottish side to five domestic trophies of a possible six in two seasons.

READ MORE Kane, Mbappe and one other contender to replace Benzema at Real Madrid

Spurs have just finished a nightmare season in which three different managers have been in the hot seat and ended with the club finishing eighth in the table.

That means they will not be playing any European football next season for the first time since the 2009/10 campaign.

Antonio Conte started the season in charge but the Italian coach grew increasingly frustrated with what he perceived as a lack of ambition from the club's owners.

As performances on the pitch started to deteriorate, Conte publicly turned against his own players calling them “selfish” after a 3-3 home draw with bottom club Southampton in which Spurs threw away a two-goal advantage.

He also criticised the culture of a club that last won silverware in 2008.

Just nine days later, Conte has left “by mutual agreement”, with assistant coach Cristian Stellini taking over.

He had guided Spurs to wins over Manchester City, West Ham United and Chelsea while Conte had been missing after gallbladder surgery.

But, after being handed the job until the end of the season, Stellini oversaw just one win in his four games in charge, in the last of which Spurs were humiliated 6-1 against Newcastle at St James' Park, and the Italian was sacked the following day.

Head of player development Ryan Mason, 29, then became manager No 3 for the season but he could not lift the team back into European contention, despite beating Leeds United 4-1 in the final game of the season.

Now Spurs have turned to Greek-born Postecoglou after failed attempts to bring in Feyenoord manager Arne Slot and former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Spurs 2022/23 season player ratings

Expand Autoplay TOTTENHAM SEASON RATINGS: Antonio Conte - 5. His 16 months in charge ended in the usual acrimony that is now standard for the abrasive Italian. Blamed the board and the players for below-par performances and results but never himself. Spurs were fourth when he left in March and finished eighth, but even that feels a false position. AFP

One of his first tasks will be trying to persuade record-scorer Harry Kane to remain at the club, with the striker – who is coming into the final year of his current contract – linked with moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Postecoglou had been coy about his future before and after Celtic's 3-1 Scottish Cup win over Inverness on Saturday – a victory that sealed a domestic treble.

“I'm going to be a little bit selfish,” he said when asked after the match about his plans for next season.

“People around me have all worked hard to enjoy this moment, so that's what I'm going to do. I will enjoy it for as long as I can before people drag me away to talk about other things.”

Postecoglou became hugely popular with the Celtic fan base after inheriting a team that failed to win a single trophy the previous season, with arch-rivals Rangers denying them a 10th title in a row by 25 points.