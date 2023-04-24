Tottenham Hotspur sack interim manager Cristian Stellini one day after Newcastle thrashing

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked interim manager Cristian Stellini one day after a humiliating 6-1 Premier League thrashing at Newcastle United.

Stellini – who only took over after Antonio Conte left the club last month – has paid the price for Sunday's disastrous result on Tyneside that left their top-four hopes hanging by a thread.

READ MORE Rot has truly set in at Tottenham. Even Europa League qualification seems ambitious

The defeat at St James' Park leaves them six points behind Newcastle and Manchester United – who they play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday – having played more games and assistant coach Ryan Mason will replace Stellini.

Mason, 31, will take over for the remainder of the season while the club continues to look for a permanent manager alongside their search for a director of football following Fabio Paratici's resignation this month.

It marks the second time Mason has taken over as interim manager having taken the reins when the club sacked Jose Mourinho in April 2021.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see,” chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement. “We can look at many reasons why it happened and while myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

“Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

Newcastle 6 Spurs 1: Player ratings

Expand Autoplay NEWCASTLE RATINGS: Nick Pope 7: Must have looked on from between Newcastle sticks in disbelief at what was going on at other end of pitch in the first half. Was rarely tested and had no chance with Kane’s quality finish for Spurs' consolation goal. AFP

“I met with the player committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.”

Stellini was a member of Conte's managerial staff and the 48-year-old Italian had stepped in to lead the team when Conte missed a number of games due to a gallbladder surgery.

In Conte's absence, Stellini guided Spurs to wins over Manchester City, West Ham United and Chelsea.

However, since taking over in what was his first managerial role on March 26, he oversaw just one win in his four games in charge – a 2-1 victory over Brighton.

Spurs could only manage a draw away to relegation-threatened Everton and were beaten by a late Bournemouth goal last weekend before Sunday's catastrophe.

The Magpies ran riot, racing into a five-goal lead inside 21 minutes, with Levy acting on Monday evening to remove Stellini from his post.

It comes just days after Fabio Paratici left his role as managing director of football after losing an appeal against a 30-month ban over his role in transfer deals and finances while at former club Juventus.