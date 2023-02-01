Tottenham manager Antonio Conte to have operation to remove gallbladder

Spurs' Italian boss looks set to miss Premier League clash against Man City and Champions League tie with AC Milan

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte suffered severe abdominal pain before the operation. Reuters
Press Association
Feb 01, 2023
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday, the Premier League club have announced.

Spurs said the 53-year-old Italian “recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain” and was set for an operation before a spell away from the dugout to recover.

“Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation,” a Tottenham statement read on Wednesday.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well.”

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini seems likely to step in when the north London club host Manchester City on Sunday.

Spurs also face Premier League matches against Leicester, West Ham and Chelsea this month, as well as a trip to the San Siro for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against AC Milan on February 14.

Updated: February 01, 2023, 11:12 AM
