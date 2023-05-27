Bayern Munich clinch Bundesliga title in dramatic style after Dortmund implode

Bayern Munich spectacularly clinched their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title with a final matchday 2-1 win at Cologne on Saturday thanks to Jamal Musiala's 89th minute winner, snatching the trophy from the hands of Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund had gone into the last game of the season in top spot but stumbled to a 2-2 against visitors Mainz, allowing Bayern to pip them in the tightest league race in years decided by goal difference.

It was just the third time Bayern managed to jump to first place on the last day of the season after they edged Werder Bremen to the title in 1986 and Bayer Leverkusen in 2000.

Dortmund, for whom England midfielder Jude Bellingham was an unused substitute after injury, quickly got the sense this would not be their day.

They fell behind to Andreas Hanche-Olsen's 15th-minute header, then saw Sebastian Haller's penalty saved moments later before Karim Onisiwo doubled Mainz's lead in the 24th minute.

Jude Bellingham and Edin Terzic, coach of Borussia Dortmund, after their draw with Mainz at Signal Iduna Park that ended their title hopes. Getty

Raphael Guerreiro offered the hosts hope when he hammered in a cross from Gio Reyna in the 69th minute.

And soon after Dortmund were back at the top of the standings as Dejan Ljubicic's 81st-minute penalty cancelled out Kingsley Coman's early curling strike to make it 1-1 in Cologne, Dortmund ahead by a point at that stage.

But there was one final twist as Serge Gnabry, guilty of conceding that late penalty, teed up Musiala to fire in the winner.

Niklas Sule scored deep into time added on for Dortmund but it would make no difference as Thomas Tuchel's Bayern took the title.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin secured Champions League football for the first time with a 1-0 home win over Werder Bremen.

Union captain Rani Khedira scored a goal with nine minutes remaining, ensuring victory for the home side and keeping alive a remarkable fourth season in the top division.

Also on track for a first ever Champions League berth but needing Union to slip up, Freiburg lost 2-1 away at Frankfurt. Leading 1-0 after a Vincenzo Grifo strike, Freiburg conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes and will instead play Europa League next season.