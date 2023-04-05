Juventus fans 'beyond despicable' after racist abuse of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku's management company have called Juventus fans “beyond despicable” and demanded an apology from the club after the Inter Milan striker was racially abused during Tuesday's Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

Lukaku scored a stoppage-time penalty that secured Inter a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena but was then sent off after his celebrations in front of Juve fans earned him a second booking.

The Belgian held his finger to his mouth and told supporters to “shut up”, but reports of monkey chants were only confirmed by his representatives Roc Nation after neither Inter nor Juve made any mention of them post-match.

“Tonight's racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted,” Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation, said in a statement.

“Romelu scored a penalty late in the game. Before, during and after the penalty, he was subjected to hostile and disgusting racist abuse.

“Romelu celebrated in the same manner he has previously celebrated goals. The referee's response was to award a yellow card to Romelu.

“Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus and I expect the league to condemn the behaviour of this group of Juventus supporters immediately.

“The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse.”

Lukaku later wrote on Instagram: "History repeats itself. Been through it in 2019 and 2023 again. This beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone."

He added: "I hope the league really take actions for real this time."

The Italian league issued a statement on Wednesday in which Lukaku was not named but said: “Serie A strongly condemns all instances of racism and any form of discrimination.

“A few people in the stands can't ruin football and don't represent all the fans at the stadium … Serie A clubs will, as they always have, be able to find the individuals responsible and ban them for life from their grounds.”

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, centre, argues with Juventus' Juan Cuadrado during the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. AFP

Juventus said they would work with police to identify those responsible following the Coppa Italia clash.

The incident was the latest case of racism in Italian football stadiums. In January, Serie A opened an investigation into allegations of racist abuse aimed towards Lukaku by Napoli fans on the same day that Lazio supporters racially abused Samuel Umtiti and Lameck Banda of Lecce.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lazio were handed a suspended one-match stand closure for their supporters' mass anti-Semitic chanting during last month's Rome derby.

Lazio's crosstown rivals Roma were also fined €8,000 for their fans racially abusing Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic on Sunday.

Former Red Star Belgrade, Lazio and Inter Milan midfielder Stankovic was targeted with chants calling him a “gypsy” by home supporters until Roma manager Jose Mourinho demanded they stop.

“You don't have to thank me, I did it for a great man and friend,” Mourinho told reporters at full-time. “He has kids and a family and it's not pretty. Our fans are great, but my friends aren't being touched.

“I've been insulted many times and in different ways in the stadiums of this world. I've built a wall around me for protection, and I'm sure Deki did the same.”