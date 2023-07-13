Jordan Henderson considers linking up with Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Girona have told Barcelona to trigger Oriol Romeu’s €8 million release clause by the end of the week if they wish to sign him, reports Diario Sport. Barca are keen to bring Romeu back to Camp Nou where the 31-year-old midfielder is a graduate of the famed La Masia academy. Barca want to stagger payments for Romeu, who joined Girona from Southampton in September 2022, rather than pay Girona's asking price up front.



Strong chance

Marseille are close to completing the signing of Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, reports Foot Mercato. The French club have a shortage at full-back and are said to be in advanced negotiations with Atleti having already agreed personal terms with with the 25-year-old Brazilian.



Potential

Jordan Henderson is considering leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia, according to The Telegraph. The England midfielder has been offered a huge pay rise to link up with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq.

Potential

Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund remains Manchester United’s priority in their search for a new striker, reports Fabrizio Romano. Even so, no official offer has been made as the Red Devils are focusing on signing a goalkeeper, while Paris Saint-Germain have also enquired about the 20-year-old Hojlund.



Potential

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be lining up Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to replace Harry Kane if their talisman joins Bayern Munich, as reported by Foot Mercato. With less than 12 months remaining on his contract, Spurs may be forced to sell Kane this summer rather than risk losing him for free next. Vlahovic, 23, has 23 goals in 63 games for Juve since moving from Fiorentina in January 2022.



Low chance

Aston Villa want to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and have not been put off by the Serie A club’s €70 million valuation, according to Calciomercato. However, Italy international Chiesa is not thought to be keen on the move.