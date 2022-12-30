Cristiano Ronaldo signs historic deal with Saudi football club

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year deal with Saudi football club Al Nassr on Friday.

“The Cristiano Ronaldo deal is more than just writing a new chapter in history. We will move forward with Ronaldo to achieve more successes for the club, Saudi sports and future generations,” said the president of Al Nassr football club.

He said Ronaldo, 37, set a high example for all athletes and youths globally.

Al Nassr tweeted on Friday, that “the world's greatest athlete has officially signed” with them.

Saudi football fans took to social media to express their excitement and joy.

“I am the biggest Ronaldo fan and so excited to see him play for Saudi in Saudi. I was screaming and jumping with joy when I saw the news on my phone,” says Saad Alamri, a football fan in Jeddah.

Mohammed Esa, a football enthusiast in Khobar, told The National: “Saudi Arabia has made history. This is the biggest news in football, and the fact that it is about my country and world champion Ronaldo makes me and every Saudi proud.

“Today marks a new chapter in football history. I have tears of joy.”

Faisal Albakr, a sports enthusiast in Jeddah, said: “I love Ronaldo, I am so happy he will be playing in the Saudi league with Al Nassr.

“The world is surprised but we always believed Saudi could do it. W are leading a new wave, this kingdom led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. I am so excited for football and the world champions playing for Saudi club Al Nassr.”

من ينظر لمصلحة رياضة وطن

سيفرح كثيراً لهذا الخبر

تهانينا للنصراويين

تستاهلون

💙💛

#كريستيانو_رونالدو pic.twitter.com/R4iAmsblka — بندر الشهري (@BANDAR_ALSHEHRI) December 30, 2022

“My teammates and I will continue to achieve more successes,” Ronaldo said, according to the Saudi Press Agency (Sepa).

“I am looking forward to a new experience and seeing Al Nassr Club is very inspiring to me.”

Al Nassr is based in Riyadh and was founded in 1955.

Ronaldo had been rumoured to be moving to Saudi Arabia after leaving Manchester United in November this year.