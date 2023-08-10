Where and how to watch Saudi Pro League 2023/24 across the world

Check out our full Saudi Pro League season guide here
The Saudi Pro League is all set for a new season that promises to send the league into the stratosphere and among the big boys of club football.
After a summer of sensational transfer activity, the kingdom has emerged as one of the most desired destinations for top players.
It all started when Cristiano Ronaldo signed an era-defining deal with Al Nassr last season. That move opened the floodgates as top-tier talents like Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson and many more moved to the Saudi Pro League.
And now, you can watch the new heavyweights of football live anywhere around the globe. The Saudi Pro League on Wednesday secured deals across various international networks to broadcast matches live in more than 130 countries and territories.
The agreements include a deal with DAZN in multiple territories (Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, and the UK) as well as major European broadcasters Canal+ (France), Sport TV (Portugal) and La 7 (Italy), among others.
Fans in the UAE and Mena region can enjoy live action on MBC Shahid.
Opening weekend fixtures
Friday, August 11
10pm (UAE time): Al Ahli v Al Hazm
Saturday, August 12
7pm: Al Tai v Damac
10pm: Al Fayha v Al Khaleej
Sunday, August 13
10pm: Al Fateh v Al Taawoun
10pm: Al Riyadh v Al Wehda
Monday, August 14
7pm: Abha v Al Hilal*
7pm: Al Raed v Al Ittihad
10pm: Al Ettifaq v Al Nassr*
10pm: Al Shabab v Al Akhdoud
*Al Hilal and Al Nassr fixtures subject to change
Saudi Pro League 2023/24 broadcasters
Mena region (along with Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia, and Sudan)
MBC Shahid
Asia
Bilibili (China)
Zhibo8 (China)
Tencent (China)
Migu (China)
Kball (China)
Sony / culver (Indian sub-continent)
SPO TV (South East Asia, Korea and Japan)
Europe
A1 Bulgaria / Max Sport (Bulgaria)
Canal+ (France and French overseas territories)
Cosmote (Greece)
DAZN (UK, Germany, Austria, Canada, Belgium)
La 7 (Italy)
Marca.com (Spain)
Prima Sports (Romania)
Setanta (Commonwealth of Independent States, Baltics and Ukraine)
Sport TV (Portugal)
Supersport (Albania & Kosovo)
Americas
Azteca (Central America and Mexico)
Band Group (Brazil)
GOAT (Brazil)
Africa
Azam (East Africa)
Sporty TV (Nigeria and Ghana)
StartTimes (Sub-Saharan Africa and South Africa)
ZAP (Angola and Mozambique)
Australia
Network Ten