Portugal star Otavio joins Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League Al Nassr

Portugal midfielder Otavio has joined Al Nassr from Portuguese side Porto, the Saudi Pro League club said on Tuesday evening.

The club did not disclose the transfer fee, but local media reported it was €60 million ($65.08 million).

Otavio, 28, scored 31 goals in 283 games in all competitions for Porto after joining the team in 2014.

"We have officially signed the Portuguese star Otavio. Huge welcome to the best player in Liga Portugal," Al Nassr posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Otavio joins an Al Nassr squad that also includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and Seko Fofana.

Luis Castro's team have made a poor start to the Pro League season, losing both their opening matches.

After going down 2-1 to Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq, they then even more surprisingly suffered a 2-0 defeat to Al Taawoun.