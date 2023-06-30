Firmino and Brozovic on the brink of moves to Saudi Pro League, Real Madrid target Guler

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is set to join Al Ahli, reports journalist Fabrizio Romano. A full verbal agreement has been reached with the Saudi Pro League side, with the Brazil international joining as a free agent on a three-year contract until 2026. The 31-year-old will travel to Saudi Arabia to undertake his medical before the deal becomes official. Firmino could be the latest Premier League player to join Ahli, following goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea.



Strong chance

Al Nassr have met the contract demands of Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic, according to Romano. A three-year deal worth a total of €100 million has been agreed, which will see the Croatian leave Inter amid interest from Barcelona. Previous reports have indicated that they will also pay a transfer fee of £23m. Should the deal go through, Brozovic will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh.



Strong chance

Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini has been identified as a potential replacement for Kim Min-jae, reports Calciomercato. After a successful season with Napoli, the South Korean star is now set to move to Bayern Munich, and it looks as though the Serie A champions are moving quickly to replace him, with Italian defensive prospect Scalvini at the top of their shortlist. The 19-year-old made 32 league appearances last season.



Potential

Real Madrid want to sign highly-rated Turkey prospect Arda Guler, understands Sport. The 18-year-old midfielder is also being tracked by Arsenal, Barcelona, and Newcastle, but it is reported that he would prefer to be guaranteed minutes if he is to leave Turkish side Fenerbahce. Ajax have also been linked with interest in his services.

Turkey midfielder Arda Guler is reportedly interesting Real Madrid. AFP



Potential

Liverpool have begun talks with Nice over a move for Khephren Thuram, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. Jurgen Klopp is keen to welcome another midfielder this summer, and the latest rumour indicates that the Reds are stepping up their interest in the 22-year-old Frenchman, although Thuram is currently on international duty with France at the Under-21 European Championships.



Low chance

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have seen their second offer to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku rejected, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Lukaku is reported to be focusing on a return to Inter Milan this summer after a last season's loan spell, with the 30-year-old turning down a deal worth €45m-per-season to join Hilal. It is understood that the Italian club would like him to lower his current €8.5m-per-season salary in order to make a deal possible, as they continue talks with Chelsea.



Low chance

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has turned down an approach from Saudi Arabia, reveals Sky Sports. The 36-year-old former England international has just one year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium, but he is yet to discuss his future with new manager Enzo Maresca. It is reported that Vardy does not feel that a move to Saudi Arabia would suit his family.