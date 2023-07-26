Saudi Pro League 2023/24 player profiles: Benzema, Koulibaly and other star signings

The 2023/24 Saudi Pro League is set for its biggest ever season following an unprecedented summer of recruitment that will see the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves take on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last season, the league permitted teams to register eight foreign players, up by one from the previous campaign. That remains the same for this season.

We take a look at the most-high profile foreign recruits as well as the best homegrown players in the Saudi top-flight.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese superstar paved the way for the current influx of players this summer when he signed for Al Nassr last December after leaving Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or scored an impressive 14 goals in 16 games for Nassr last term but could not guide the Riyadh club to the title, losing out to Al Ittihad. Now 38, Ronaldo is one the greatest players of all time, having won five Uefa Champions Leagues and league titles in England, Spain and Italy. He is both international football's record caps holder (200) and scorer (123).

Karim Benzema

The current Ballon d’Or winner joined champions Al Ittihad in June after 14 trophy-laden years at Real Madrid. Aged 35, the Frenchman left as the Spanish club’s second all-time leading goalscorer, with 353 goals. In his time at the Bernabeu, Benzema helped Madrid to five Uefa Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles, along with five Club World Cups and three Copa del Reys.

N'Golo Kante

A 2018 World Cup winner with France, the 32-year-old midfielder moved to Ittihad following a hugely successful time in England with Leicester City and Chelsea. A two-time Premier League champion, Kante won basically every major trophy during his seven-year stay at Chelsea, including the Champions League. Considered one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation.

Roberto Firmino

The Brazil international, 31, signed for newly promoted Al Ahli on a free transfer after his contract with Liverpool had expired. During eight memorable years at Anfield, Firmino became a firm fan favourite, capturing a Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and the 2019 Champions League. Left having scored 111 goals in 362 appearances, while he has 55 caps for Brazil, scoring 17 times.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Considered one of the premier centre-backs in Europe across more than 300 appearances at Italian side Napoli, the 32-year-old Senegal captain joined Al Hilal after a disappointing debut season at Chelsea. However, at Napoli Koulibaly was a real hit, named four times in the Serie A team of the year and voted as the best defender in Italy in 2019. Led his national team last year to Africa Cup of Nations success.

Ruben Neves

The Portugal international, 26, became Al Hilal’s record signing when he swapped Wolves for the Riyadh club for a reported £47 million ($60m). Neves had spent six years at the English club, spearheading their promotion to the Premier League and then successive top-seven finishes. In all, he scored 26 goals in 253 appearances. Capped 40 times by his country, he was part of the team’s squad at the 2022 World Cup.

Marcelo Brozovic

The Croatian midfielder, 30, brings a ton of experience to Al Nassr following his transfer from Champions League runners-up Inter Milan. Aged 30, Brozovic spent eight years at the San Siro, winning the 2020/21 Scudetto and two Italian Cups. A key part of an overperforming Croatia side who reached the final of the 2018 World Cup and then took bronze in Qatar last December, he has 87 caps for his country.

Edouard Mendy

Another Africa Cup of Nations winner with Senegal, the goalkeeper followed compatriot Koulibaly to Saudi, albeit for Jeddah side Al Ahli. Like the defender, Mendy made the move from Chelsea, although he had actually fallen out of favour last season. Still, the 31-year-old enjoyed success in his three years at Stamford Bridge – he has a Champions League trophy and a Fifa Club World Cup to show for it.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

At 28 and linked continuously to a number of leading European clubs, the Serbia international represents another sizeable coup for the Saudi Pro League. Milinkovic-Savic spent eight years at Lazio, scoring 69 goals in 341 appearances and lifting the 2019 Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups. As captain last season, the midfielder was integral to the team’s second-placed finish in Serie A. He joins Al Hilal on a three-year deal, with the transfer fee rumoured to be $44 million.

Alex Telles

A former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo’s at Manchester United, the Brazil full-back will renew that relationship with the Portuguese star at Al Nassr. Telles, 30, became the latest recruit at last season’s runners-up and arrives after helping Sevilla to the Europa League crown in May – while on loan. In signing for Nassr, he ends a three-year stay at United, in which he made 50 appearances. Has 12 caps for Brazil, too.

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al Dawsari scored the winning goal against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2022 World Cup group stage. Getty Images

Salem Al Dawsari

Long viewed the league’s principal local talent, the Al Hilal winger has a knack for match-defining moments. Most recently, Al Dawsari struck the winner in Saudi Arabia’s shock victory against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. Practically a one-club man – he had a brief loan at Spain's Villarreal – the 31-year-old has won the Saudi league for times, three King’s Cups and two Asian Champions Leagues. However, he was sent off in two Champions League final defeats, including last May.

Salman Al Faraj

The hugely experienced midfielder, 33, captains both Al Hilal and Saudi Arabia, conveying his stature within the domestic game in particular. Al Faraj, who like Al Dawsari represents his boyhood club, has for some time constituted the heartbeat of club and country, a seven-time Saudi champion who latterly guided Hilal to Champions League glory in 2019 and 2021. However, he was beset by injuries last season, which curtailed his 2022 World Cup.

Mohammed Kano

Another Al Hilal star, the energetic midfielder shone at the World Cup, even if Saudi Arabia did not make it out of the group stage. Kanno, 28, has been part of a dominant Al Hilal side since his first-team debut in 2017 and has the collection of trophies to prove it. Was apparently one of the lead names attracting European attention via his performances in Qatar. With Neves and Milinkovic-Savic now club teammates, interesting to see where Kanno fits in.

Anderson Talisca

The Brazilian forward, 29, was Al Nassr’s standout star until Ronaldo’s arrival, but was not distracted too severely last season as he struck 20 times – second in the final scoring charts – to fire the club’s runner-up finish. Also represented Benfica and Besiktas, winning league titles at both, Talisca has been temperamental and at times truculent since joining Nassr in 2021. No doubting his talent, though.

Ever Banega

For sure a lead light in Saudi, the Al Shabab midfielder has become the fulcrum of the side since making the switch from Spain’s Sevilla in 2020. Now 35, Banega previously plied his trade for Boca Juniors in his homeland, Valencia and Inter Milan. Captained Al Shabab to a fourth-placed finish last season, while he counts among his major trophies the Copa Libertadores, the Copa del Rey and three Europa Leagues.

Al Ittihad's Brazilian forward Romarinho, right, helped guide the club to the 2022/23 Saudi Pro League title. AFP

Romarinho

The Brazilian forward, 32, has excelled at Al Ittihad following his 2018 transfer from UAE’s Al Jazira – off the back of a strong Fifa Club World Cup in which he scored in the semi-final defeat to Real Madrid. Having already won the trophy with Corinthians, Romarinho was then crucial to Ittihad’s league success last season with 13 goals, including the winner in the decisive top-of-the-table clash with Al Nassr.

Ahmed Hegazy

Crucial to Al Ittihad’s recent upturn in fortunes, the Egypt international was also instrumental in last season’s title win, captaining the team to a first top-flight trophy in nine years. Hegazy, 32, has played for the likes of Fiorentina, Al Ahly and West Bromwich Albion, and boasts 83 appearances for his country. Was runner-up at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, when he made team of the tournament.

Abderrezak Hamdallah

The prolific Al Ittihad striker fired an unrivalled 21 goals last season to power his team to the title. Not only did it secure Hamdallah a second Saudi top-flight crown – his first came in 2019 with Al Nassr – but it sealed a third Golden Boot. The Moroccan international, 32, struck a league record 34 times in that 2018/19 season and ended 2019 as the world’s top goalscorer for the calendar year. Has 110 goals in 113 Saudi Pro League appearances, while he was part of the Morocco squad at the 2022 World Cup.