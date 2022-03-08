Manchester City pair make XI after derby drubbing: Premier League team of the week

After another round of Premier League fixtures, the picture is starting to get clearer at both ends of the table.

The action began at the King Power Stadium with the early Saturday afternoon kick-off where Leicester City secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leeds United and their new manager Jesse Marsch.

Five matches then took place at the traditional afternoon time as Aston Villa and Chelsea both claimed 4-0 wins, against Southampton and Burnley respectively, Newcastle United continued to steer clear of relegation by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1, Brentford returned from Carrow Road with a 3-1 win over Norwich City, and Crystal Palace defeated Wolves 2-0.

In Saturday's late game, Liverpool had West Ham's wastefulness to thank after earning a 1-0 win at Anfield, which kept alive their title hopes.

On Sunday, Arsenal moved into the top four after beating Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road, before Manchester City thrashed Manchester United 4-1 in the derby at Etihad Stadium.

The round concluded with Tottenham thrashing Everton 5-0 as the Toffees dropped ever closer to the relegation zone.

