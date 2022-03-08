Tottenham vs Everton player ratings: Kane 9, Kulusevski 8, Holgate, Keane and Coleman 3

Antonio Conte challenged Tottenham to push for a top-four finish in the Premier League after their 5-0 rout of Everton pushed the woeful visitors deeper into relegation danger on Monday.

Conte's side ran riot in North London after Michael Keane's own goal started the spree early in the first half.

Son Heung-min increased Tottenham's advantage and Harry Kane bagged the third before the interval.

Sergio Reguilon made it four and Kane netted again to complete the demolition.

Tottenham's second successive league victory moved them up to seventh, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played one game less than their North London rivals.

"A good game. Also a good answer after the last defeat," Conte said, referring to the FA Cup extra-time defeat to second-tier Middlesbrough last week. "It's not enough. The players and I want to fight for a position at the top of the table.

"We have to take this responsibility in the last 12 games to give everything. I want an answer from my players against Manchester United on Saturday.

"I want to see if we're getting better in a tough game against an important team fighting with us for the top four."

For slumping Everton, the alarm bells are ringing after a fourth defeat in five league games since Frank Lampard replaced the sacked Rafael Benitez.

Lampard's team are languishing just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

"I could tell there was a fear of relegation when I came in. This challenge isn't bigger than I expected, I knew it would be [hard]," Lampard said.

"Individual errors led to goals which took the game away from us. When you know what's coming and fall foul of it, that's the most disappointing thing.

"The reaction was not good enough. It was the reaction of a team used to losing away from home. We need to sort it out."