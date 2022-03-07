Manchester City v Manchester United ratings: De Bruyne 9, Foden 9; Maguire 5, Pogba 5

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez struck derby doubles as Manchester City condemned rivals Manchester United to a humbling 4-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

The 187th Manchester derby started frantically but ended with the Premier League champions in cruise control as Pep Guardiola’s leaders restored their six-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the standings.

De Bruyne’s early opener was superbly cancelled out by former City prospect Jadon Sancho, only for the Belgium star to strike his second and Mahrez to grab a second-half brace in a deserved win against Ralf Rangnick’s wretched Red Devils.

