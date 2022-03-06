De Bruyne masterclass secures Manchester City convincing derby victory

Perhaps, when Manchester United re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo, they imagined a derby decided by a performance of talismanic brilliance. So it proved; except the match-winner was not the injured Ronaldo and the side celebrating was not them.

Andrei Kanchelskis may retain his status as the last player to score a hat-trick in this fixture, but Kevin de Bruyne achieved a treble of sorts. Two first-half goals were followed by an assist for Riyad Mahrez, who completed a double of his own. In a galaxy of stars at Manchester City, De Bruyne’s can shine the brightest and his was a display of luminous excellence.

For United, the picture is altogether bleaker after a day when they lost fourth place even before they were beaten by their neighbours. They had won on their three previous trips to the Etihad Stadium but it was soon apparent City would complete a derby double.

The gap between local rivals now extends to 22 points. For United, it is another damning statistic. For City, the more pertinent part may be that they are six clear of Liverpool again. It will take some effort to overhaul them; certainly a weakened United team were unable to halt them.

Perhaps it was a derby with a difference, lacking anyone who is a centre-forward by trade in either starting 11. In United’s case it was because Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani were sidelined. For City, it was a matter of choice. They nevertheless have goalscorers in abundance and Mahrez reached 20 in a season for the first time in his career. De Bruyne brought up a half-century in the Premier League before adding his 51st.

Ralf Rangnick’s plans may have needed a late rethink but United played 4-2-4 despite the absence of strikers. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes instead led the line. If it was an attempt to press high and it at least helped United fashion chances, it was a gambit designed to confuse but it left the midfield rather too open. City relished the extra space. United gave De Bruyne the freedom of Manchester. He was too dynamic and too destructive for United.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick shakes hands with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the match. Reuters

Pep Guardiola had sprung a surprise by picking Jack Grealish. It had the benefit of allowing Bernardo Silva to take his preferred role in midfield and brought swift justification. The impressive Grealish released the overlapping Silva, whose low cross brought a similarly precise finish from De Bruyne.

Fred could have equalised, with Ederson smothering a shot. Instead, a product of City’s academy levelled. Jadon Sancho never made an appearance for them but scored on his first appearance at the Etihad in opposition colours. After Grealish lost possession, Pogba played a cross-field ball to Sancho, who jinked inside to curl a shot in off the far post.

Yet United could not enjoy parity for long. They were stretched in midfield and fallible at the back. They were depleted in defence as well as attack, with Covid ruling out Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane. They missed the Frenchman on a chastening afternoon for both Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

De Bruyne could have had a hat-trick in the opening half-hour, with David de Gea denying him once. His second instead came after wonderful skill from the elusive Phil Foden, who flicked the ball over Victor Lindelof, sending the Swede charging in the wrong direction. De Gea saved his shot but, with Maguire stepping over the ball, United failed to clear and De Bruyne slotted in.

The terrific Foden looped a header on to the bar and shot narrowly wide when fed by De Bruyne. Mahrez, who had also been denied by De Gea, instead added a brace. He met the Belgian’s corner to sweep in a volley that took a deflection off Maguire and scored a second after an incisive pass from the substitute Ilkay Gundogan.

By then, United were shambolic. This was the first time they faced top-three opponents under Rangnick. They were distinctly second best.