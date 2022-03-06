Watford v Arsenal ratings: Sissoko 7, Pedro 5; Saka 9, Odegaard 8

Mikel Arteta's Gunners made to fight for victory that keeps them in race for top four

Gareth Cox
Mar 06, 2022

Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as Arsenal battled past Watford 3-2 on Sunday to remain in Champions League contention.

Martin Odegaard struck early for the visitors, with Saka cutting back to the Norwegian, before Cucho Hernandez equalised with an overhead kick minutes later.

England international Saka put Arsenal back in front at the 30-minute mark before Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli increased the Gunners' lead early in the second half.

A late goal from Moussa Sissoko gave Watford hope but the Gunners held on for victory.

The victory lifted Mikel Arteta's men into fourth place in the Premier League - one point ahead of Manchester United.

After the win, manager Arteta was full of praise for Odegaard's leadership skills.

"He is moving in the right way," Arteta said. "He is the national team captain. He is one of the senior players here, for sure, even at his age, and it comes very natural to him."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: March 06, 2022, 5:10 PM
