Chelsea's most expensive signings: The top 32 under Roman Abramovich

Thomas Tuchel said there was no need to panic over the future of Chelsea after Roman Abramovich announced he is selling the club - but there is no doubting the influence of the Russian's wealth over the last 19 years.

The Blues have already reportedly received several bids, and the new owners will need to have deep pockets for the purchase - and to keep up with Abramovich's record in the transfer market.

Chelsea have spent an incredible £2.1 billion ($2.77bn) on signings during Abramovich's time at the helm after he bought the London club for £140 million in 2003.

The spending has brought success, with 19 major trophies - and 21 in total - including the full set of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League, Community Shield, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

There have been 13 managers under Abramovich, but it is the spending that changed the fortunes of the team.

The record signing was Romelu Lukaku, who arrived back at Chelsea in a £97.7m from Inter Milan.

