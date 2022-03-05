Burnley v Chelsea ratings: Tarkowski 4, Pope 5; Havertz 9, Pulisic 8

Blues stroll to comfortable victory after a week of turmoil

Harry McBain
Mar 05, 2022

Chelsea scored four goals in a 21-minute burst at the start of the second half in a 4-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kai Havertz claimed two of the goals along with one each from Reece James and Christian Pulisic as Chelsea put aside the off-field turmoil sparked by Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, who put the club up for sale this week.

Chelsea fans interrupted a pre-match minute’s applause, held to show solidarity with Ukraine, by chanting the name of Abramovich.

Burnley could have climbed out of the relegation zone with a win, and had the better of the chances in the first half, only to be ripped apart in the second half — starting with conceding three goals in seven minutes.

