Leicester v Leeds ratings: Schmeichel 8, Barnes 8; Dalls 5, Raphinha 7

Harvey Barnes was once again the thorn in Leeds’ side as they made a luckless start to life under new coach Jesse Marsch with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester.

Leeds had several opportunities to break the deadlock in their first game in the post-Marcelo Bielsa era but found Kasper Schmeichel in irresistible form before Barnes condemned the visitors to a fifth straight loss.

Making his 100th Premier League appearance, Barnes continued his record of scoring in every top-flight game he has played against Leeds with a composed 67th-minute finish and there was no way back for the West Yorkshire club.

Yet another setback leaves Leeds continuing to look over their shoulder, although there may be some solace in an improved display after conceding 10 times in their previous two games.

Marsch, the successor to the popular Bielsa whose name was persistently sung by a vocal travelling support, showed no lack of passion, regularly pacing and leaving his technical area, and gathered his team for a post-match huddle on the centre circle at full-time.

Leicester were far from their best but, in the absence of the injured James Maddison, did enough to claim a second win of the week, having earned their first league victory of 2022 on Tuesday at Burnley.

