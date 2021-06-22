Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach days before tour of England

Pakistan received some unsettling news right before the start of their tour of England with Younis Khan stepping down as the national team's batting coach.

Younis' departure means Pakistan will have to manage without a batting coach for their limited-overs matches in England in July.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it will bring in a replacement for the West Indies tour in July and August.

Younis was appointed last November on a two-year contract until the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

The Pakistan squad is set to leave on Friday for a tour of England that includes three ODIs and three T20s. They will later tour West Indies for five T20s and two Test matches.

"It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement. He did not provide reasons for the move.

"Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions."

Younis is one of the greatest batsmen produced by Pakistan. He is the only batsman from his country to score more than 10,000 runs in Test cricket and famously captained his country to the 2009 T20 World Cup crown.