PSL 2021: Shaheen Afridi apologises for row with Sarfaraz Ahmed

Shaheen Afridi has apologised for his part in a row which enraged Sarfaraz Ahmed during the PSL in Abu Dhabi this week.

The former Pakistan captain was livid during the final overs of his Quetta Gladiators side’s innings against Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday night.

Angry words were exchanged after Sarfaraz was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Lahore left-arm fast bowler Shaheen towards the end of the Quetta innings.

Although Mohammed Hafeez and Sohail Akhtar, Lahore’s two senior players, attempted to defuse the situation, Sarfaraz remained irate.

He then appeared to trade heated words with Ben Dunk, the Lahore wicketkeeper.

Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai. pic.twitter.com/sbwMj1Owyw — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) June 17, 2021

Quetta eventually won that game, but their chances of making the playoffs were extinguished when they lost their next game to Multan Sultans.

Two days after the contretemps, Shaheen said he should have stayed quiet.

“Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us,” Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

“He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment.

“I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for [Sarfaraz].”