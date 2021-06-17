PSL 2021: Faf du Plessis returns home after suffering concussion

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has returned home after suffering a concussion in the Pakistan Super League on Saturday, his Quetta Gladiators franchise said.

Du Plessis collided with teammate Mohammad Hasnain while trying to save a boundary in their 61-run defeat to Peshawar Zalmi in the match in Abu Dhabi.

In an update on Sunday the 36-year-old said he suffered some memory loss after the concussion but was confident of making a quick return.

However, Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday confirmed Du Plessis would take no further part in the tournament being finished in the UAE.

"The star batsman will be flying back to South Africa," the team added.

"We wish the legend all the best & hope he gets back on the field soon."

It adds to an already disappointing PSL campaign for Quetta. The Gladiators are bottom of the table and out of the playoff race after Wednesday's defeat by Multan Sultans. Thet face Karachi Kings in their final group match on Saturday.