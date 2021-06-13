PSL 2021: concussed Quetta Gladiators batsman Faf du Plessis suffers memory loss

South African player was hit on the head after colliding with teammate while fielding at the boundary line in Abu Dhabi

Quetta Gladiators' Faf du Plessis is out of action after being concussed. AFP
Faf du Plessis says he is hopeful of a return to the playing field soon while revealing he had suffered memory loss after being concussed in a collision at the Pakistan Super League.

Rashid Khan took five for 20 as Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Courtesy PCBPSL 2021: Rashid Khan stars again as Lahore Qalandars take top spot after another win in Abu Dhabi

The South African batsman was subbed out of Quetta Gladiators’ match against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday night after suffering a blow to the head.

It happened when he collided with Mohammed Hasnain, the Quetta fast bowler, while fielding at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Du Plessis laid prone on the outfield after making contact with Hasnain’s knee as the duo raced around the boundary. He was promptly taken to hospital.

Although it is unclear when he will be able to return to playing, the 36-year-old opener took to social media on Sunday afternoon to report that he was out of hospital.

“I'm back at the hotel recovering,” Du Plessis wrote. “Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon.”

Du Plessis’ knock was the second incidence in successive matches that a Quetta player needed to be hospitalised for concussion in Abu Dhabi.

In their previous game, Andre Russell – who was a replacement player signing just for the rescheduled UAE-leg of this competition – had been struck on the head while batting.

Russell missed the game against Peshawar after being struck a sickening blow by a short ball from Mohammed Musa, the Islamabad United seamer.

As with Du Plessis, it remains unclear when Russell will be available to return to playing.

Quetta, who are bottom of the table with just one win from seven matches, do not return to action until Tuesday evening, when they face league leaders Lahore Qalandars.

Updated: June 13, 2021 06:59 PM

