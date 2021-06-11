PSL 2021: Rashid Khan stars again as Lahore Qalandars take top spot after another win in Abu Dhabi

Rashid Khan said Lahore Qalandars are not even considering the idea of being PSL champions yet despite surging to the top of the table in Abu Dhabi.

The Lahore franchise have been in remarkable form since the tournament restarted at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

After a thrilling last-ball win on the first night against Islamabad United, they had a come-from-behind win over Peshawar Zalmi late on Thursday.

Their champion spinner from Afghanistan was the architect of both wins. Khan took one for nine from four overs against Islamabad, then played a crucial hand in the last over of the run chase.

The following night, he took five wickets as Lahore’s formidable bowling attack asphyxiated Peshawar’s run chase.

In the end, Khan took five for 20 in a spell that also included a maiden, to close out a fifth win from six matches during this disrupted season.

Sitting at the top of the table is an unusual feeling for the side in green. Most of their six-season lifespan has been spent dwelling at the other end of the league.

After four seasons languishing at the foot of the competition, Lahore were beaten finalists last season.

Khan says they are an improved side, but says they are not yet paying a thought to going one better this season.

“We never think about being champions. We always think about doing the right things in the game,” Khan said.

“We take the responsibility as a team. The more you fail, the more your learn from it.

“That has happened with our team as well. We had a tough four years, but it is all about learning from that and coming back strong.

“I think it is the time for us to step up as a team. We know the reasons for why we have been losing.

“Everyone is contributing. We have the best bowling attack. In batting, we have experience, so it is all about going there and expressing your skills.”