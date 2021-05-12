Sri Lanka sack and drop ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne for Bangladesh series

Dimuth Karunaratne, left, has been left out of the Sri Lanka ODI squad to take on Bangladesh. AFP

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Sri Lanka have sacked one-day captain Dimuth Karunaratne and dropped him and a host of other big names from the squad heading for Bangladesh this week.

Former captains Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal were also dropped, along with Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep. Kusal Perera has been named as the new captain, with Kusal Mendis as his deputy.

Karunaratne, a 33-year-old left-hand batsman, has played 34 ODI matches and scored 767 runs for Sri Lanka. Mathews had featured in 218 ODIs, scored 5,835 runs and claimed 120 wickets. Chandimal has scored 3,698 runs in 149 ODIs.

Sri Lanka Cricket did not say why the players had been dropped but their new selection committee – headed by Pramodya Wickramasinghe – and coach Mickey Arthur have indicated that the squad will be given a fresh look with an eye on the 2023 World Cup.

Out of the 18 players named, only 33-year-old Isuru Udana is older than 31, and just three players are above 30.

The squad is set to leave Sri Lanka for Bangladesh on Sunday and play their first ODI on May 23. The other two matches will be on May 25 and 28.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Bundesliga fixtures Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm) RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm) Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm) Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm), Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

Scoreline Al Wasl 1 (Caio Canedo 90+1') Al Ain 2 (Ismail Ahmed 3', Marcus Berg 50') Red cards: Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain) 77'

if you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct to Kolkata from Dh1,504 and Dh1,450 return including taxes, respectively. The flight takes four hours 30 minutes outbound and 5 hours 30 minute returning. The trains Numerous trains link Kolkata and Murshidabad but the daily early morning Hazarduari Express (3’ 52”) is the fastest and most convenient; this service also stops in Plassey. The return train departs Murshidabad late afternoon. Though just about feasible as a day trip, staying overnight is recommended. The hotels Mursidabad’s hotels are less than modest but Berhampore, 11km south, offers more accommodation and facilities (and the Hazarduari Express also pauses here). Try Hotel The Fame, with an array of rooms from doubles at Rs1,596/Dh90 to a ‘grand presidential suite’ at Rs7,854/Dh443.

