New Zealand secure first Test series win in England since 1999

Visitors ease to eight-wicket victory in Edgbaston on Sunday

New Zealand enjoyed an ideal buildup to the World Test Championship final against India as they completed a clinical eight-wicket win over England in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Sunday.

The Black Caps' victory in the second Test handed them just their third series success in England, with their previous triumphs dating back to 1986 and 1999.

Left-arm seamer Trent Boult set the ball rolling early when he dismissed tailender Olly Stone the very first ball of Sunday's fourth day.

That gave the visitors a target of just 38, which they reached with eight wickets in hand.

England, on the other hand, suffered their first Test series loss on home soil since the 2014 defeat to Sri Lanka.

The match had been set up on day three when Kiwi seamer Matt Henry took three top order wickets to leave England reeling at 76-7. New Zealand took control of the match after posting 388 in reply to the home side's first innings total of 303.

Published: June 13, 2021 03:17 PM

