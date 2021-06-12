Virat Kohli leads India's intra-squad training for World Test Championship final

Men in blue take on New Zealand in title match in Southampton on June 18

Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian team are training for the World Test Championship final in Southampton. AFP
The India Test team kickstarted their preparations for the World Test Championship final in Southampton with the players dusting off the cobwebs through intra-squad 'match simulation'.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson during a nets session at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday June 9, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logosNew Zealand captain Kane Williamson to miss second Test against England

India arrived in England on June 3 for the summit clash against New Zealand, which is scheduled to be held at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 18.

After undergoing a mandatory three-day quarantine, the players were tested and allowed to train within the controlled bubble at the ground that has the team hotel and training facilities.

India have had to rely on such match simulations in the absence of any tour games, considering the pandemic and quarantine requirements.

Given the limited opportunities to prepare, Virat Kohli and the rest of the India contingent played a high-intensity match to prepare for the clash, and also to finalise plans for the playing XI.

As the team members have been out of action since the IPL was suspended in the beginning of May, having match-ready players is the priority.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are getting a thorough workout in the two-match Test series against England. Also, the Black Caps defeated India 2-0 in a home Test series last year.

However, Kohli believes the two teams will be on equal terms on June 18.

"We are on equal terms," Kohli had said earlier this month. "The conditions are as potent for New Zealand as they are for us. Whichever team performs well session by session, hour by hour, is going to win that championship.

"In the past, we've landed three days prior to the schedule and had a great tour. It's not the first time we are touring England. We all know what the conditions are like.

"We don't have any issues even with just four practice sessions ahead of the final. We all want to make the most of the opportunity at hand."

Published: June 12, 2021 03:06 PM

