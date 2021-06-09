New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to miss second Test against England

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will not be risked in the second and deciding Test against England due to his ongoing elbow problem.

With the World Test Championship final against India taking place later this month, Williamson – who has been managing the issue since March – is going to rest for the match that starts at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Batsman Will Young, who has made two first-class hundreds for English county side Durham this season, will come in at No 3 in place of Williamson while Tom Latham will captain the side.

"It's not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it's the right one," coach Gary Stead said on Wednesday.

"He's had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he's been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.

"The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18."

New Zealand will also be without spinner Mitchell Santner, who was previously ruled out with a cut finger.

But experienced left-arm fast-bowler Trent Boult is set to return after missing the first Test at Lord, which ended in a draw, having opted to spend time with his family following the suspension of the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, England will once again take part in a 'moment of unity' and wear anti-discrimination t-shirts at the start of the match in Birmingham.

Joe Root's team have come under some unwanted spotlight in recent days following the emergence of racist and sexist tweets posted by Ollie Robinson who made his debut at Lord's in the first Test.

Robinson, 27, apologised for his social media posts made nine years ago saying he was "embarrassed" and "ashamed" by his actions.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have suspended the seamer pending an investigation and said they will look into potentially offensive material posted by other members of the national side.

And even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson weighed in over the Robinson saga, supporting his culture minister's claim that his suspension was "over the top".

"It's been an uncomfortable week for everyone," Root said. "We want to try to make positive change in our sport. We want to make it a better place.

"Of course there have been some uncomfortable things come to light over the past week and we have to own that and accept that.

"As a team, we will continue to talk about it because it's important but, as professionals, we know we have a job to do this week.

"When we start training our full focus is preparing for that Test match and making sure by the start of the game, we are fully engaged in playing at the top of our individual games and collectively, very much ready to take on New Zealand."