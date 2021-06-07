Boris Johnson adds to criticism over England pacer Ollie Robinson's suspension for historical tweets

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed comments from culture and sports secretary Oliver Dowden that England pacer Ollie Robinson's suspension over historical discriminatory posts was "over the top".

Robinson had an impressive debut in the first Test at Lord's against New Zealand that ended in a draw on Sunday, picking up seven wickets in the match and scoring a crucial 42 in the first innings.

However, tweets posted by Robinson in 2012 and 2013 resurfaced on the day of his debut. He apologised for his actions but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to suspend him from all international cricket pending an investigation.

However, culture secretary Dowden believes the ECB need to "think again" regarding the sanction for the 27-year-old.

"Ollie Robinson's tweets were offensive and wrong," Dowden said on Twitter. "They are also a decade old and written by a teenager.

"The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again."

Mr Johnson supported Dowden's position. "As Oliver Dowden set out, these were comments made more than a decade ago written by someone as a teenager and for which they've rightly apologised," said a spokesperson for the Prime Minister.

Ollie Robinson’s tweets were offensive and wrong. They are also a decade old and written by a teenager. The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again. — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 7, 2021

Robinson, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said he was ashamed of his actions.

"I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist. I deeply regret my actions and I am ashamed of making such remarks," Robinson had said.

"I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were inexcusable.

"Since that period, I have matured as a person and fully regret the tweets."

After the Test finished, England captain Joe Root said Robinson had some lessons to learn.

"It's not acceptable within our game – we all know that," Root said. "He has dealt with a huge array of emotions over this last week and he has got to learn some hard lessons.

"He addressed the dressing room, and media outlets, straight away, he fronted up to it. He showed a lot of remorse from that point onwards."