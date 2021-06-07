Boris Johnson adds to criticism over England pacer Ollie Robinson's suspension for historical tweets

UK culture minister Oliver Dowden had earlier labelled ECB's decision as 'over the top'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed comments from culture and sports secretary Oliver Dowden that England pacer Ollie Robinson's suspension over historical discriminatory posts was "over the top".

Robinson had an impressive debut in the first Test at Lord's against New Zealand that ended in a draw on Sunday, picking up seven wickets in the match and scoring a crucial 42 in the first innings.

Read More

Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley of England shake hands with Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand after the Lord's Test ended in a draw on Sunday. GettyEngland fight for draw in Lord's Test against New Zealand

However, tweets posted by Robinson in 2012 and 2013 resurfaced on the day of his debut. He apologised for his actions but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to suspend him from all international cricket pending an investigation.

However, culture secretary Dowden believes the ECB need to "think again" regarding the sanction for the 27-year-old.

"Ollie Robinson's tweets were offensive and wrong," Dowden said on Twitter. "They are also a decade old and written by a teenager.

"The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again."

Mr Johnson supported Dowden's position. "As Oliver Dowden set out, these were comments made more than a decade ago written by someone as a teenager and for which they've rightly apologised," said a spokesperson for the Prime Minister.

Robinson, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said he was ashamed of his actions.

"I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist. I deeply regret my actions and I am ashamed of making such remarks," Robinson had said.

"I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were inexcusable.

"Since that period, I have matured as a person and fully regret the tweets."

After the Test finished, England captain Joe Root said Robinson had some lessons to learn.

"It's not acceptable within our game – we all know that," Root said. "He has dealt with a huge array of emotions over this last week and he has got to learn some hard lessons.

"He addressed the dressing room, and media outlets, straight away, he fronted up to it. He showed a lot of remorse from that point onwards."

Updated: June 7, 2021 06:51 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read