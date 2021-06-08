Dubai police arrest, new Al Hosn app protocols, NMC restructure, 1,968 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, Dubai Police arrest a man for an 'indecent' maskless dance on the metro, and the UAE unveils new vaccine and testing protocols for the Al Hosn app.

Creditors agree to restructure NMC Health, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Iran's deal breach could reduce nuclear breakout time to ‘weeks’.

Cody Combs joins us for what's trending including Apple, pop singer Lorde, and the G7.