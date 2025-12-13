Messi unveils 70-foot statue in India, kicking off three-day tour

Footballer Lionel Messi remotely “unveiled” a 21-metre statue of himself in India on Saturday, marking the beginning of a three-day tour that has sparked a fan frenzy.

The iron sculpture in Kolkata, which shows Messi holding the World Cup, is part of a “GOAT” (greatest of all time) tour that will take in four Indian cities and, possibly, a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami superstar unveiled the monument by remote control rather than in person for security reasons.

Lionel Messi unveils his statue at the Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata, by remote control on Saturday. ANI

Chaotic start to tour

The tour began on a chaotic note on Saturday, when fans ripped up seats and threw them on to the pitch after Messi's brief visit to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the ANI news agency reported.

According to reports in Indian media, the 2022 World Cup winner walked around the pitch waving to the fans, but was closely surrounded by a large group of people and left 20 minutes after arrival.

Many ticket-holders reportedly failed to see Messi at all – either in person or on the stadium’s big screens – despite waiting for hours.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised to the Argentine star for the “mismanagement” of the event.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium,” Ms Banerjee wrote on social media, where she also apologised to fans who had expected more after paying for tickets.

Fans invade the pitch at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, after Argentine football star Lionel Messi’s brief appearance at the start of his three-day GOAT India Tour. EPA Fans throw chairs and vandalise hoardings at the stadium. EPA Riot control police on the pitch. EPA Messi with Aroop Biswas, Minister of Sports of West Bengal, and Messi's Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, left, and Luis Suarez, fourth right, at the stadium. Reuters Fans throw chairs after Messi's departure. AFP Ticket holders vented their anger after being unable to see the footballer. AFP A fan stands amid broken chairs at the Salt Lake Stadium. AFP Messi, surrounded by an entourage, waves to fans after arriving at the stadium. AFP Young fans with Messi at the stadium. AFP Messi's tour has sparked a frenzy in West Bengal, which has a big football following in mainly cricket-crazy country. EPA Fans gather for Messi's arrival. EPA A fan with the Argentine flag painted on his face. Reuters A supporter shows his ticket for the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour. EPA Merchandise on sale before the tour. EPA

She said a committee would be formed to “conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

Indian fans prepare to welcome star

A “Hola Messi” fan zone has also been set up in Kolkata where a life-size replica of Messi sitting on a throne is on display. The hall also recreates the forward's Miami home, complete with mannequins of his relatives.

Monti Paul, the statue's main sculptor, told AFP that it was constructed in less than 40 days. “It's a matter of pride to build the sculpture of Messi. It's the tallest statue I have made,” he said.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will also meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly during his whirlwind trip to Kolkata.

The city is the capital of West Bengal state, which along with Kerala and Goa, has an established and significant football fan base in a country otherwise known for its cricket craze.

After Kolkata, where Messi will play a short friendly match, he will head to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. In Hyderabad, he will attend a concert in his honour and play another friendly. He is reportedly scheduled to meet Mr Modi in New Delhi.

