Man United player ratings v Bournemouth: Cunha 8, Fernandes 8, Yoro 5

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said his side had inspired the Old Trafford crowd in a pulsating 4-4 draw against Bournemouth, but must be more ruthless to turn draws into victories.

Three times United led the Cherries on Monday in arguably the best offensive performance of Amorim's reign in charge.

Matheus Cunha netted just his second goal for the club, Bruno Fernandes curled in a brilliant free-kick and Amad Diallo signed off for the Africa Cup of Nations with the opening goal.

But United's defensive frailties without the experienced duo of Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt were exposed as they failed to win for the third consecutive home game.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 at Old Trafford by 10-man Everton last month and also blew the lead in a 1-1 draw against struggling West Ham.

Amorim, though, turned his frustration on the wasted chances during a dominant first half.

"We are really disappointed. Crazy game. It might look like we lost the two points in the second half but I think we lost them in the first half," said the Portuguese coach.

"We dominated and created so many chances. We had to go to half-time with a different result.

"In the end we deserved more. It was a fun game for eveyone at home."

A point edges United up to sixth in the Premier League, just two points off the top four.

Bournemouth’s winless run now stands at seven games, but coming on the back of last week’s goalless draw with Chelsea, this was another night to give encouragement to Andoni Iraola.

“Normally when it’s 4-4 they say the managers don’t like these kinds of games because it’s a lot of mistakes but also it’s one point for us,” he said. “Maybe it’s not a lot but we also enjoyed the game because we’ve come from behind."

Man United ratings

Senne Lammens - 6/10: Kept a Tavernier effort – Bournemouth’s first on target after 29 minutes – out. Could have done better for Bournemouth’s third from Tavernier. Top save with his right foot from Brooks on 95.

Leny Yoro - 5/10: Back in the side with Mazraoui away on Africa Cup of Nations duty. Fortunate not to get a yellow for a 33rd-minute foul. Blocked the man to let Casemiro score the second, but punished with Evanilson’s goal. Club want him to be more aggressive and you can see why.

Ayden Heaven - 5/10: The 19-year-old at the heart of the defence that conceded four. Tough night for him against the ruthless Semenyo and Evanilson.

Luke Shaw - 5/10: Left his man to block a ninth-minute Bournemouth attack. Pushed out the way in the lead-up to Bournemouth’s equaliser by Kluivert. Switched to left-back as United switched to a back four.

Amad Diallo - 8/10: Headed United ahead – an easy goal. Superb run on a counterattack on 33 minutes in United’s best first-half performance of the season. He’ll be missed when he goes to Afcon.

Casemiro - 6/10: Played Dalot in to set up the first goal, then caught out in the middle. Helped as United cut through the Cherries and headed the second goal on 46 minutes. Took a yellow card – his fifth of the season – on 50 minutes, meaning he misses the game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Amad Diallo of Manchester United in action against Bournemouth. EPA

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10: Bright start as he led a second-minute attack and had a shot blocked. Created chances. Free kick for Bournemouth's third goal went between him and Cunha in the United wall. Got the third, a perfect, fast, dipping free-kick on 77 minutes.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10: Fine cross which was already going in – but was headed in by Amad. Blocked Kluivert on 37, then booked for a foul on Semenyo. Better defensively.

Bryan Mbeumo - 7/10: Prodded a shot on target on 25 minutes and volleyed a 35th-minute Cunha ball over. Lashed at a 70th-minute chance at the back post too. Involved in the move for United’s fourth and better than in recent games.

Matheus Cunha - 8/10: He wasn’t scoring or assisting but he makes United better when he plays. Impressive first half. Had time to shoot from the edge of the box on 19 minutes but put it wide. Splendid ball to Mbuemo on 36. Got United's fourth on 79 minutes.

Mason Mount - 7/10: Impressive in the first half on the left of the attack. Won the ball back, worked hard, faded in the second.

Substitutes

Kobbie Mainoo (On for Casemiro, 60') - 6/10: On to a huge roar. Tidy and energetic.

Lisandro Martinez (On for Yoro, 68') - 6/10: The fourth Bournemouth goal looked awkward for him.

Benjamin Sesko (On for Mount, 68') - 7/10: Out for a month and set up Cunha for the fourth on 79.

Patrick Dorgu (On for Shaw, 92') - N/A.

Joshua Zirkzee (On for Mbeumo, 92') - N/A.

