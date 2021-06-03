The glare of the tennis spotlight

With reference to the report Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open over media boycott controversy (May 31): how sad that she feels unable to focus solely on the game. I wonder why she can't have a spokesperson to handle the media appearances on her behalf.

Nicola Rage Hamilton, Abu Dhabi

She is not a natural public speaker. She should've been given the space and freedom to just play. Sad that a tennis player has had to withdraw because she feels denied permission to be herself – that is, a sportswoman.

Srinath Sambandan, Hyderabad, India

This is upsetting. She is there to play, not to be a speaker. An obsession with celebrity culture evidently does take a toll.

Ciprian Mancas, Dubai

Not all people are fluent speakers. Some stutter and stammer and their breathing can become irregular. These same people, however, can speak fluently when not observed by an audience. She is a super tennis player. I wonder, whether anyone really needs the post mortem after each game.

Wilna Horstmanshof, Abu Dhabi

Sharjah takes an impressive step

With regard to the article Sharjah Ruler raises minimum wage for Emiratis to Dh25,000 (May 31): A remarkable step.This is the UAE, where a better life for citizens is possible, and that is very impressive. The world could be a better place if all countries similarly strived to make life easier for their people.

Olatunji Olusegun, Ilorin, Nigeria

Vaccination in India's villages can't be solely through apps

With reference to the report India's death toll surpasses 300,000 even as Covid-19 dips in cities (May 24): India's Supreme Court has wisely asked the federal government how villagers will register for the vaccination given that applying for it requires an app on a smartphone. A vast number of people in India's villages do not own smartphones or computers.

For vaccines to reach them, camps will have to be set up. The electoral lists should be used to monitor and maintain a record of the completed vaccinations. Information from these rolls can later be transferred to the app, if required. Innoculation drives in the villages are important. The need to register on an app cannot be the hurdle. We must get our priorities straight.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

The sight of destroyed classrooms

With reference to the video on your Facebook page about the Palestinian pupil Mohammed Al Najjar seeing his destroyed school (June 1): God bless this brave boy. I feel for him and his classmates, to have to see their school in this shape. I wish them all the best and would like to convey to young Mohammed that he does have a chance at a bright future. My message to him is: continue studying hard and grow into an adult who supports universal peace.

Abraham Estacio, Quezon City, Philippines

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

