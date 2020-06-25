Iran’s proposed base in the Indian Ocean is a threat to the US and its Gulf allies

Iran's announcement that it is planning to build a permanent base in the Indian Ocean demonstrates that, for all the setbacks Tehran has suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and US-led sanctions, it has lost none of its appetite for expanding its military operations.

One of the founding pillars of the Iranian revolution in 1979 was the requirement to disseminate its own brand of radical Islam throughout the Muslim world, to the extent that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has now established a truly global network of bases, ranging from Latin America to South-East Asia.

In the Middle East, Iran’s commitment to consolidating its military presence abroad has seen the IRGC extending its influence in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, a move that has put Tehran on a collision course with the Trump administration, which regards this expansionism as a threat to its interests in the region and those of its allies.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-VENEZUELA-IRAN-DIPLOMACY-FUEL-SHIPS A worker of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA waves an Iranian flag as the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Fortune docks at the El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, in the northern state of Carabobo, Venezuela. AFP (AFP)

So this week's report by Iran's Fars news agency about an Indian Ocean base by the end of the year is likely to further exacerbate tensions with the US, which conducts regular naval operations in the area as part of its long-standing commitment to protect freedom of passage for Gulf shipping, especially through the bustling shipping lanes of the Strait of Hormuz.

Making the announcement, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the IRGC’s naval attachment, said that the base will be used to protect fishing and commercial vessels from piracy and “foreign ships”, a reference to the US-led multinational naval task force. “The deployment of the fleet by the IRGC navy to distant waters has been done in the past, and our second fleet was also sent to the waters of the Indian Ocean,” he said.

Iran has so far given no indication of where it intends to build the base. At present Iran's Chabahar Port in the Gulf of Oman – which is used, among other activities, for shipping goods to Afghanistan – is the nearest base Tehran has to the Indian Ocean, although attempts to develop it into a major import-export terminal with India's assistance have been hampered by US sanctions.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 United States Iran Navy In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, photo made available by the US Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels sail close to US ships in the Arabian Gulf near Kuwait. All Photos supplied by US Navy (Associated Press)

The announcement comes against a background of increasing tensions between Iran and the US and its allies in recent months. Iran has been accused of conducting attacks on Gulf shipping, including targeting commercial vessels operating in UAE waters. Last summer, Iranian naval forces seized the British-registered Stena Impero, prompting a furious backlash from the British government.

In April, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he had authorised the US Navy in the region to attack any Iranian boats that approached American military assets after US commanders accused Iran of harassing their ships.

The warning provoked a fierce reaction from Maj Gen Hossein Salami, the head of the IRGC, who threatened a “crushing response” to any American attacks against Iran. Accusing the Trump administration of “bullying”, he warned: “I have ordered our naval forces to destroy any American terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens the security of Iran’s military or non-military ships.”

Iran's continued commitment to expanding its military activities comes at a time when the regime is contending with the twin challenges of combating the pandemic and the impact of US sanctions on the Iranian economy.

It has been the worst-affected country in the Middle East by Covid-19, not least because the regime has been accused of trying to cover up the true extent of the outbreak when the virus was first identified in the country.

Moreover, the economy has suffered a precipitous decline. The rial, the national currency, has suffered sharp declines. Inflation and unemployment are both registering in double figures. Attempts by the European Union to find a financial mechanism for continuing to trade with Tehran have failed to make any material difference to Iran’s plight because too many European multinationals remain concerned that, if they maintain their trading ties with Tehran, they could find themselves subjected to punitive measures by Washington, and denied access to the far more lucrative American market.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 IRAN-HEALTH-VIRUS An Iranian sanitary worker disinfects Qom's Masumeh shrine on February 25, 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. AFP (AFP)

Yet, to judge by the recent activity Iran has taken on the military front, the regime’s domestic woes have not prevented it from maintaining an ambitious military programme.

Iran has long considered America's heavy military presence in the Middle East a threat to its own security. In response to Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran is reported to have resumed work on its uranium enrichment activities, and in April Tehran announced it had launched its first satellite into orbit. In addition the IRGC says work is continuing on developing its arsenal of ballistic missiles.

US security officials warn that Iran’s base plans need to be seen in the context of its wider military build-up. There are concerns that this could have an impact on the jointly administered US-UK base on the island of Diego Garcia, one of the Pentagon’s most important military assets in the region.

At the height of the tensions over the Trump administration’s assassination of IRGC commander Qassem Suleimani in January, the Pentagon dispatched a fleet of B-52 nuclear-armed bombers to Deigo Garcia, which is well beyond the range of Iran’s existing arsenal of ballistic missiles.

By establishing its own base in the Indian Ocean, therefore, Tehran would be hoping to mount yet another challenge to Washington’s military dominance in the region.

Con Coughlin is the Telegraph’s defence and foreign affairs editor

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

Take Me Apart Kelela (Warp)

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

