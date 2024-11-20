Former President Donald Trump meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, on September 27, in New York. AP
Former President Donald Trump meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, on September 27, in New York. AP

Opinion

Comment

If not peace, a four-year pause in death and destruction is still a deal

Mukesh Kapila is a former UN official who is an emeritus professor at the University of Manchester

November 20, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today