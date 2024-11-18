Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said 'we are at a crucial crossroads in the region's history'. EPA
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said 'we are at a crucial crossroads in the region's history'. EPA

Trump must prioritise ending Israel’s wars, says Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty

Veteran diplomat tells The National the PA should return to govern Gaza and emphasises need for 'quick plan' to rebuild the enclave

Mohamad Ali Harisi

November 18, 2024

