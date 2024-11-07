Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, left, with then-US President Donald Trump in Riyadh in 2019. AP
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, left, with then-US President Donald Trump in Riyadh in 2019. AP

News

MENA

Egypt sees in Trump a close ally it can count on

Abdel Fattah El Sisi told US president-elect he looks forward to working together

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

November 07, 2024