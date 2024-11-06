Trump vs Harris: how did US politics become so circus-like in my lifetime?

Voters wait to make their mark on the ballot paper in Smyrna, Georgia. Bloomberg

Signs are displayed to instruct voters in Asheville, North Carolina. Reuters

A queue builds up outside a polling station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AFP

A woman checks in to vote at a polling station at Colebrook Academy and Elementary School in Colebrook, New Hampshire. AFP

A person arrives to cast their vote at Dr Martin Luther King Jr School, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Reuters

Department of Elections workers gather ballots at City Hall in San Francisco. AP

Astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague and Don Pettit show their US flag socks aboard the International Space Station on election day. AP

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump after casting their votes at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Centre in Palm Beach, Florida. AFP

Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, centre right, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul arrive for an event in New York. AP

Senator Mark Kelly and his wife former US representative Gabby Giffords speak at the Arizona Democratic Party election night watch party, in Phoenix. EPA

Supporters watch as poll results are announced, during an election night event for Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington. AFP

Elections director Mary Beth Tipton holds USB drives with election information at the Yancey County Board of Elections as ballots are reported and voting equipment is returned. AFP

Receipts from early voting are collated in Fairburn, Georgia. AFP

Pro-Palestine activists demonstrate in front of screens displaying preliminary US presidential elections results, at Times Square in New York. AFP

Supporters of Kamala Harris, react as results are displayed during a 'Democrats Abroad' election party in London. Getty Images

Supporters cheer as Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick addresses the crowd during an election night watch party in Pittsburgh. AP

Dave McCormick, US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, left, and his wife Dina Powell during an election night watch party at the Fairmont Hotel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Bloomberg

Supporters of Donald Trump react to election results at the New York Young Republican Club watch party in Manhattan. Reuters

