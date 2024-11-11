Ehud Olmert and Nasser Al Qudwa at the Paris Peace Forum 2024. Photo: Capa / Paris Peace Forum
Ehud Olmert and Nasser Al Qudwa at the Paris Peace Forum 2024. Photo: Capa / Paris Peace Forum

News

Trump will favour two-state solution, says former Israeli prime minister

France hears calls to pressure Israel to end wars and actively endorse a peace plan for Gaza

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

November 11, 2024