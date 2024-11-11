French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer took time out to discuss the situation in Ukraine, before commemorating Armistice Day in Paris. AP
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer took time out to discuss the situation in Ukraine, before commemorating Armistice Day in Paris. AP

News

Europe

Ukraine allies seek weapons surge before Trump presidency begins

UK and France hold talks on how to bolster Kyiv's supplies as winter looms

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London