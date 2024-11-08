A traffic jam on the Champs-Elysees near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. Getty Images
A traffic jam on the Champs-Elysees near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. Getty Images

News

Europe

Why many Parisians have been driven to distraction (and diversions) by new anti-car rules

Mayor Anne Hidalgo's campaign to curb pollution has put her on a collision course with her people

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

November 08, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London