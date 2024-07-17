Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the Seine to prove it's clean before Olympic Games

The National
News
17 July, 2024
Paris mayor swims in the Seine to prove it's clean before Olympics
Best photos of July 17: Swimming the Seine to Ashura in Baghdad
'Non-believers, this is your end': Oman mosque survivors say gunmen chanted as they fired
Indian Navy joins search operations for missing crew of capsized oil tanker off Oman
Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism
Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space