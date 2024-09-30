Rescue team members and locals work to find bodies under the rubble of buildings destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon. EPA
News

France offers Lebanon symbolic sympathy in descent to war

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanese capital as Israeli bombing continues

Sunniva Rose
September 30, 2024