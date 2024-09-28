Jihad Saadeh, director of Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, and Fadi Sinan, director general of the Ministry of Health, tour wards at the hospital set up to treat people injured in the strike. Reuters
Jihad Saadeh, director of Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, and Fadi Sinan, director general of the Ministry of Health, tour wards at the hospital set up to treat people injured in the strikShow more

News

MENA

Doctors recall tragic night in Beirut's southern suburbs after Israeli strike on Hezbollah

The death toll from the overnight attacks is expected to rise

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Nada Maucourant Atallah
Beirut

September 28, 2024